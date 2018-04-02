Savant Capital LLC Grows Stake in PepsiCo (PEP)

Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,354,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,168,000 after buying an additional 899,911 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services bought a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,154,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,418,000 after buying an additional 22,364 shares during the period. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. now owns 209,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,160,000 after buying an additional 5,738 shares during the period. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in PepsiCo by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 250,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,024,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. 70.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo stock opened at $109.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $154,932.42, a PE ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.69. PepsiCo has a fifty-two week low of $105.94 and a fifty-two week high of $122.51.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.40 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 61.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.805 per share. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.57%.

PepsiCo announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PEP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 price objective on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of PepsiCo from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, January 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.04.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This story was originally published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this story on another domain, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The original version of this story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/savant-capital-llc-grows-stake-in-pepsico-pep.html.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. Its Frito-Lay North America segment offers Lay's and Ruffles potato chips; Doritos, Tostitos, and Santitas tortilla chips; and Cheetos snacks, branded dips, and Fritos corn chips. The company's Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the brands Quaker, Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, life, Quaker Chewy, and Rice-A-Roni.

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.