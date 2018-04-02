Savant Capital LLC Increases Holdings in Boeing (NYSE:BA)

Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Boeing (NYSE:BA) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,682 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $298,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 1,213 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 19,828 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,921 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BA stock traded down $1.16 on Monday, reaching $326.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 764,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,142,354. Boeing has a 12-month low of $175.47 and a 12-month high of $371.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.74, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $192,954.20, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The aircraft producer reported $4.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $1.89. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 11,050.62% and a net margin of 8.78%. The business had revenue of $25.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aircraft producer to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BA. Jefferies Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase set a $325.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Edward Jones raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Buckingham Research set a $203.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Boeing to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.99.

In other news, CFO Gregory D. Smith sold 36,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.43, for a total transaction of $12,174,136.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

