Savara Inc (SVRA) Receives $26.40 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $26.40.

SVRA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity set a $25.00 target price on shares of Savara and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Savara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services initiated coverage on shares of Savara in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Savara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Savara from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Savara (NASDAQ SVRA) traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.17. 511,704 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 163,393. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.17, a P/E ratio of -3.37 and a beta of -0.18. Savara has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $17.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 16.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Savara (NASDAQ:SVRA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.02. equities analysts predict that Savara will post -1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Savara news, insider Jaakko Taneli Jouhikainen sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.85, for a total value of $321,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 219,216 shares in the company, valued at $2,816,925.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David L. Lowrance sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total transaction of $90,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,842.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Savara by 136,538.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 17,750 shares during the period. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Savara in the fourth quarter worth about $464,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

Savara Company Profile

Savara Inc, formerly Mast Therapeutics, Inc, is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of patients with rare respiratory diseases. Its pipeline includes AeroVanc, Molgradex and AIR001. AeroVanc is an inhaled formulation of vancomycin, which the Company is developing for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus, lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients.

