Savills (SVS) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their hold rating on shares of Savills (LON:SVS) in a report released on Thursday, March 15th. They currently have a GBX 940 ($12.99) target price on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated an add rating and issued a GBX 1,120 ($15.47) price target on shares of Savills in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th.

Shares of SVS stock remained flat at $GBX 981.50 ($13.56) during trading on Thursday. Savills has a 52 week low of GBX 837 ($11.56) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,046 ($14.45).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 12th will be paid a GBX 25.55 ($0.35) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. This represents a yield of 2.61%. This is an increase from Savills’s previous dividend of $4.65.

About Savills

Savills plc is a United Kingdom-based real estate services provider that offers specialist advisory, management and transactional services. The Company’s segments include Transactional Advisory, Consultancy, Property and Facilities Management, and Investment Management. The Transaction Advisory segment consists of commercial, residential, leisure and agricultural leasing, tenant representation and investment advice on purchases and sales.

