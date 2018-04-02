Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $212,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) by 47.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,227 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lloyds Banking Group by 48.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 124,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 40,737 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 6.9% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,003,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,073,000 after buying an additional 129,470 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 9.7% during the third quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 217,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 19,213 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 62.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $527,000 after buying an additional 56,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,221,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,792,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LYG shares. Goldman Sachs restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. BNP Paribas raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.25.

Shares of LYG stock opened at $3.72 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $67,025.29, a PE ratio of 6.31 and a beta of 0.89. Lloyds Banking Group PLC has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 12.81%. equities research analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group PLC will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, April 20th will be issued a $0.1141 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.01%. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semiannual dividend of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.45%.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc is a provider of financial services to individual and business customers in the United Kingdom. The Company’s main business activities are retail and commercial banking, general insurance, and long-term savings, protection and investment. The Company’s segments are Retail, Commercial Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance and Other.

