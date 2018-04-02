Sawtooth Solutions LLC Invests $229,000 in Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic plc. (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,841 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kingfisher Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.3% in the second quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 11,078 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $983,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 0.8% during the second quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $5,772,000. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Medtronic by 11.5% in the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,492 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Finally, Orleans Capital Management Corp LA raised its position in Medtronic by 0.8% in the second quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp LA now owns 33,157 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,943,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America upgraded Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Argus upgraded Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $81.27 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Medtronic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.24.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 24,479 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.18, for a total transaction of $1,913,768.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Richard Kuntz sold 78,526 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.21, for a total value of $6,769,726.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 149,761 shares in the company, valued at $12,910,895.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,469 shares of company stock worth $11,016,054 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.22 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $108,728.03, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.43. Medtronic plc. has a one year low of $76.41 and a one year high of $89.72.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.44%. The firm had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. Medtronic’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc. will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic Public Limited Company (Medtronic) is a medical technology and services company. The Company develops, manufactures and markets its medical devices and technologies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians and patients in approximately 160 countries. The Company operates in four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Technologies Group, Restorative Therapies Group and Diabetes Group.

