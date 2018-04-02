Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC

Granite Investment Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,707 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLB. Meyer Handelman Co. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 232,113 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,193,000 after acquiring an additional 25,494 shares during the period. WFG Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 51.5% during the 2nd quarter. WFG Advisors LP now owns 11,332 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 3,853 shares during the last quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 111,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,324,000 after purchasing an additional 8,950 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in Schlumberger by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 861,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,734,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,771,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

In other news, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.68 per share, for a total transaction of $646,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Simon Ayat sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total transaction of $5,914,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 138,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,947,897.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 18,000 shares of company stock worth $1,163,650. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SLB. Piper Jaffray boosted their price target on Schlumberger from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. ValuEngine lowered Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 31st. Jefferies Group set a $78.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $73.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, B. Riley set a $80.00 price target on Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.96.

NYSE SLB traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $63.61. 728,728 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,671,707. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1 year low of $61.02 and a 1 year high of $80.89. The company has a market capitalization of $89,651.19, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a positive return on equity of 5.27% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 133.33%.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Partners LLC” was first posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of United States and international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/schlumberger-limited-slb-shares-sold-by-granite-investment-partners-llc-updated.html.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.