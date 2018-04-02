Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)

Stewart & Patten Co. LLC reduced its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 147,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 6,975 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for about 1.8% of Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $9,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Partners Fund LP acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Aviance Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $100,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $107,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 95.8% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the second quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

SLB stock opened at $64.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $89,651.18, a PE ratio of 43.19, a PEG ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Schlumberger Limited. has a 52-week low of $61.02 and a 52-week high of $80.89.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 19th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $8.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.12 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 4.94% and a positive return on equity of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 6th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

In other news, insider Mogharbel Khaled Al acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.30 per share, with a total value of $192,900.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 30,482 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,992.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paal Kibsgaard acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $646,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,163,650 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

SLB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, March 15th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Barclays set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Schlumberger and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 24th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.96.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Stewart & Patten Co. LLC Trims Holdings in Schlumberger Limited. (SLB)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of U.S. & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/schlumberger-limited-slb-shares-sold-by-stewart-patten-co-llc-updated-updated.html.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger N.V. provides technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. The Company’s segments include Reservoir Characterization Group, Drilling Group, Production Group and Cameron Group. The Reservoir Characterization Group consists of the principal technologies involved in finding and defining hydrocarbon resources.

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.