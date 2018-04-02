Schnitzer Steel Industries (SCHN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has $35.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. collects, processes and recycles metals by operating one of the largest metals recycling businesses in the United States. They also manufacture finished steel products at their technologically advanced steel mini-mill. “

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on SCHN. ValuEngine raised shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. Finally, Goldman Sachs assumed coverage on shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in a report on Tuesday, March 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SCHN opened at $32.35 on Friday. Schnitzer Steel Industries has a 12-month low of $17.50 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.02, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 3.50% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The company had revenue of $483.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Schnitzer Steel Industries will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCHN. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 706.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 685,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,977,000 after buying an additional 600,873 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,304,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 401.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 164,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after buying an additional 131,396 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,894,000. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,130,000. 91.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc is a recycler of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal, including end-of-life vehicles, and a manufacturer of finished steel products. The Company operates through two segments: the Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) business and the Steel Manufacturing Business (SMB). The AMR segment collects and recycles auto bodies, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap and construction and demolition scrap from bridges, buildings and other infrastructure.

