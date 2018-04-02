Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Acquires 25,658 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,023 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,658 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.47% of TrustCo Bank Corp NY worth $4,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,418 shares of the bank’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 31,474 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 7,926 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $105,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 13,420 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock opened at $8.45 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $814.20, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.08. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 1-year low of $7.25 and a 1-year high of $9.70.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.54 million during the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 23.03%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd will be paid a $0.0656 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 1st. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.11%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on TRST shares. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on TrustCo Bank Corp NY from $7.25 to $9.50 in a report on Monday, December 4th. BidaskClub downgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill set a $10.00 price target on TrustCo Bank Corp NY and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

In other news, Director Gennaro Dennis A. De bought 4,000 shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.80 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 102,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,064. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company is primarily involved in accepting deposits, and making loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage backed securities.

