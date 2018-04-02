Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) Stake Lifted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTS) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,638 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,020 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Tile Shop worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth about $12,874,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 18.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 849,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,784,000 after buying an additional 130,919 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Tile Shop by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 699,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 64,808 shares during the last quarter. Elk Creek Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth about $4,964,000. Finally, Diversified Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tile Shop in the third quarter worth about $2,708,000. 64.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Peter H. Kamin acquired 240,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $1,320,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 518,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,179. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd Krasnow acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.55 per share, for a total transaction of $111,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 518,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,878,107.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 448,986 shares of company stock worth $2,466,764 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TTS shares. BidaskClub upgraded Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tile Shop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Tile Shop to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Tile Shop from $10.00 to $6.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective (down from $10.00) on shares of Tile Shop in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.09.

Shares of TTS opened at $6.00 on Monday. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.15 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market cap of $312.91, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72.

Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.10). Tile Shop had a net margin of 3.14% and a return on equity of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $78.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. analysts anticipate that Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. Tile Shop’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of manufactured and natural stone tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 4,000 products, including ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles; and marble, granite, quartz, sandstone, travertine, slate, and onyx tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brand names.

