Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 204,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,336 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.43% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 23,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $579,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 34,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp in the third quarter worth $1,012,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 18.1% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 56,973 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 8,712 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas J. Marino bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $95,400.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Edward B. Deutsch sold 2,870 shares of Lakeland Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $58,835.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,270 shares of company stock worth $290,805. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

LBAI opened at $19.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $940.16, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $21.90.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $48.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.21 million. sell-side analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.50 price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Lakeland Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, FIG Partners reissued a “market-perform” rating on shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a report on Monday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.25.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $3.93 Million Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this story on another site, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-buys-8336-shares-of-lakeland-bancorp-inc-lbai-updated-updated.html.

Lakeland Bancorp Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. It offers commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits; lending solutions, such as short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, mortgage loans, small business administration loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, and equipment financing, as well as merchant credit card services; and Internet banking, mobile banking, wire transfer, night depository, and cash management services.

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.