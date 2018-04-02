Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 937,029 Shares of AT&T (NYSE:T)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T (NYSE:T) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,972,250 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 937,029 shares during the period. AT&T makes up approximately 0.8% of Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.41% of AT&T worth $970,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of T. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 427,857,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,143,056,000 after buying an additional 9,053,649 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 6,188.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,900,152 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,343,000 after buying an additional 6,790,430 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in AT&T by 37.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 23,118,149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $905,538,000 after purchasing an additional 6,330,819 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in AT&T by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,961,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,808,545,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in AT&T by 18,965.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,941,889 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,917,000 after purchasing an additional 4,915,969 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $35.65 on Monday. AT&T has a 12 month low of $32.55 and a 12 month high of $41.89. The stock has a market cap of $218,855.36, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.13. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $41.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that AT&T will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $34.90 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Vetr raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.38 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on AT&T from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.70.

In related news, CEO John Donovan acquired 27,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.68 per share, for a total transaction of $998,932.96. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 179,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,477.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John T. Stankey sold 2,307 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $90,457.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,059.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides communications and digital entertainment services. The company operates through four segments: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility, and International. The Business Solutions segment offers wireless services, strategic services, legacy voice, data services, wireless equipment, and other services to multinational companies, governmental and wholesale customers, and individual subscribers.

