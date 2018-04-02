Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Position Decreased by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) by 51.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,843 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 68,440 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Tidewater worth $1,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Tidewater by 1,875.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after acquiring an additional 71,673 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tidewater during the third quarter worth about $17,309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Tidewater by 8,778.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,591,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,940 shares during the period. 68.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tidewater alerts:

NYSE:TDW opened at $28.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Tidewater has a 1-year low of $20.37 and a 1-year high of $30.35.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 14th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $104.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Tidewater will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 28th.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece was first published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-has-1-56-million-holdings-in-tidewater-inc-tdw-updated.html.

About Tidewater

Tidewater Inc provides offshore service vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore exploration, field development, and production, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, remotely operated vehicle (ROV) operations, and seismic and subsea support; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

Receive News & Ratings for Tidewater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tidewater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.