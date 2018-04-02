Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $3.95 Million Position in Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) by 18.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,544 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Shutterstock worth $3,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $133,000. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shutterstock in the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its position in shares of Shutterstock by 58.8% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at $256,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Shutterstock during the third quarter valued at about $502,000. Institutional investors own 58.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SSTK shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Shutterstock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Shutterstock from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on Shutterstock to $47.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Shutterstock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.67.

Shares of NYSE:SSTK opened at $48.15 on Monday. Shutterstock has a 52-week low of $29.85 and a 52-week high of $52.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,673.02, a P/E ratio of 66.88 and a beta of 1.33.

Shutterstock (NYSE:SSTK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). Shutterstock had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $151.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Shutterstock will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shutterstock, Inc provides content products and services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers digital imagery services, which include licensed photographs, vectors, illustrations, and video clips that customers use in their visual communications, such as Websites, digital and print marketing materials, corporate communications, books, publications, and video content; and commercial music services comprising music tracks and sound effects that are used to complement digital imagery.

