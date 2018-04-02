Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $327,000 Position in LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of LSI Industries worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 218.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 70,510 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000. OxFORD Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in LSI Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $271,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in LSI Industries by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 414,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 38,743 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. boosted its position in LSI Industries by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. now owns 104,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 30,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

Shares of LYTS stock opened at $8.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. LSI Industries Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $10.24. The firm has a market cap of $207.41, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.72.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. LSI Industries had a positive return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $92.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.85 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Capital set a $7.00 price target on LSI Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Singular Research began coverage on LSI Industries in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.80 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LSI Industries presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.26.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: “Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $327,000 Position in LSI Industries Inc. (LYTS)” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US and international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/schwab-charles-investment-management-inc-has-327000-position-in-lsi-industries-inc-lyts.html.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Lighting, Graphics, and Technology. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for the commercial, industrial, and multi-site retail markets, including the petroleum/convenience store, quick-service, and automotive markets.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS).

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.