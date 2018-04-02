Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Shares Bought by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 133,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,390 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned 0.45% of Heritage Financial worth $4,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 46.2% during the third quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 61,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 19,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at about $732,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after buying an additional 6,513 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Heritage Financial during the third quarter valued at about $289,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Heritage Financial by 65.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 40,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after buying an additional 16,041 shares in the last quarter. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HFWA has been the subject of several research reports. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.50 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BidaskClub raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised Heritage Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Heritage Financial in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Heritage Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ HFWA opened at $30.60 on Monday. Heritage Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $23.00 and a 12 month high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $1,040.80, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Heritage Financial had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business had revenue of $46.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.74 million. research analysts anticipate that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand accounts, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

