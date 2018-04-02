LPL Financial LLC Has $22.01 Million Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 77.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 646,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 282,026 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $22,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 17,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 71,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF opened at $33.71 on Monday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.45 and a 52-week high of $36.35.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

