Schwab Strategic Trust (NYSEARCA:SCHR) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, April 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.089 per share on Friday, April 6th. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 2nd. This is a positive change from Schwab Strategic Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $52.54. 307,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,340. Schwab Strategic Trust has a twelve month low of $52.07 and a twelve month high of $54.67.

WARNING: “Schwab Strategic Trust (SCHR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright laws. The correct version of this piece can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/schwab-strategic-trust-schr-to-issue-monthly-dividend-of-0-09.html.

