3,210 Shares in Kohl's Co. (KSS) Acquired by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Kohl's Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KSS. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Kohl's by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 42,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,316,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado increased its stake in Kohl's by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 33,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Kohl's by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 40,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kohl's by 1.6% during the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 79,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,646,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Kohl's by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, Director Peter Boneparth sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.18, for a total transaction of $496,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Mansell sold 142,552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.20, for a total transaction of $9,151,838.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,545 shares of company stock worth $18,474,364 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

KSS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Kohl's in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kohl's from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $73.00 target price on Kohl's and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Piper Jaffray set a $60.00 target price on Kohl's and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kohl's from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.66.

Shares of Kohl's stock opened at $65.51 on Monday. Kohl's Co. has a 52-week low of $35.16 and a 52-week high of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $11,006.01, a PE ratio of 15.63, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27.

Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 1st. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. Kohl's had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 13.73%. The business had revenue of $6.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Kohl's Co. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Kohl's’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 13th. Kohl's’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.23%.

Kohl's Company Profile

Kohl’s Corporation (Kohl’s) is an operator of department stores. The Company operates approximately 1,154 Kohl’s department stores, a Website (www.Kohls.com), approximately 12 FILA outlets, and approximately three Off-Aisle clearance centers. The Company’s stores and Website sell moderately-priced private label and national brand apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products.

