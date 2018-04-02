Sciencast Management LP Invests $223,000 in Leucadia National Corp. (LUK) Stock

Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Leucadia National Corp. (NYSE:LUK) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leucadia National during the 4th quarter valued at $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Leucadia National during the 3rd quarter valued at $134,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leucadia National during the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Leucadia National in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Leucadia National in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Leucadia National stock opened at $22.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $8,097.63, a PE ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.30. Leucadia National Corp. has a 12 month low of $21.72 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Leucadia National had a return on equity of 6.25% and a net margin of 1.81%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. research analysts forecast that Leucadia National Corp. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 16th. Leucadia National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LUK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Leucadia National from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet lowered Leucadia National from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Leucadia National Profile

Leucadia National Corporation (Leucadia) is a diversified holding company focused on return on investment and long-term value. The Company’s segments, based on requirements are Jefferies, National Beef, and Corporate and other. Jefferies is a global full-service, integrated securities and investment banking firm.

