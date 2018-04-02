Sciencast Management LP Acquires New Stake in Citrix Systems (CTXS)

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,594 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CTXS. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Citrix Systems by 9.8% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 4.7% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,245 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,445 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Citrix Systems by 50.0% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,303 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $177,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Citrix Systems by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 65,080 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $5,727,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Mark M. Coyle sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.90, for a total transaction of $222,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,012 shares in the company, valued at $3,201,466.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Calderoni sold 62,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $5,961,059.86. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,112 shares in the company, valued at $19,932,967.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 77,237 shares of company stock valued at $7,341,060 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CTXS. BidaskClub raised Citrix Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 price target on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Citrix Systems from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Citrix Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.31.

Citrix Systems stock opened at $92.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12,634.81, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. Citrix Systems has a 12-month low of $73.33 and a 12-month high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.06. Citrix Systems had a negative net margin of 0.73% and a positive return on equity of 38.56%. The firm had revenue of $777.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. Citrix Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that Citrix Systems will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Citrix Systems, Inc delivers solutions to secure and access applications worldwide. The company offers workspace services, including XenDesktop, a cloud-enabled desktop virtualization solution that gives customers the flexibility to deliver desktops and applications as a service from cloud and on-premises datacenters; and XenApp that allows Windows applications to be delivered as cloud services to Android and iOS mobile devices, Macs, PCs, and thin clients.

