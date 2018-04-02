Sciencast Management LP Sells 12,233 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (IR)

Sciencast Management LP lessened its stake in shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 79.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,233 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IR. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,398 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,176,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.1% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services Inc now owns 20,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Bank of Australia lifted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 39,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,477,000 after buying an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, Director Jared L. Cohon sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.40, for a total transaction of $217,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,380,778.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.29, for a total transaction of $682,592.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 280,380 shares of company stock valued at $24,889,306. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ingersoll-Rand to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ingersoll-Rand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Ingersoll-Rand to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a report on Thursday, February 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Ingersoll-Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.69.

NYSE:IR opened at $85.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21,368.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.34. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 52 week low of $79.29 and a 52 week high of $97.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.01). Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. Ingersoll-Rand’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts anticipate that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 9th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 8th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. Ingersoll-Rand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.91%.

Ingersoll-Rand Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Public Limited Company provides products, services and solutions to improve the quality and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables. The Company’s business segments include Climate and Industrial. It is engaged in the design, manufacture, sale and service of a portfolio of industrial and commercial products that include brand names, such as Ingersoll-Rand, Trane, American Standard, ARO and Club Car.

