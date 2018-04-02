Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Scotiabank

Lucara Diamond (TSE:LUC)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by research analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 14th. They currently have a C$3.25 price target on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 61.69% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut Lucara Diamond from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$2.90 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th.

LUC stock traded up C$0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 541,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,746. Lucara Diamond has a 52 week low of C$1.97 and a 52 week high of C$3.31.

About Lucara Diamond

Lucara Diamond Corp. is a diamond mining company focused in Africa. The Company’s business consists of the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of diamond properties. Its segments include Karowe Mine, and Corporate and other. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Karowe Mine and three prospecting licenses located in Botswana.

