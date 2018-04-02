AGT Food and Ingredients (AGT) Price Target Cut to C$19.50

AGT Food and Ingredients (TSE:AGT) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$21.50 to C$19.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, March 22nd. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on AGT. CIBC cut their price target on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Raymond James Financial cut their price target on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on AGT Food and Ingredients from C$27.50 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$20.70.

TSE AGT opened at C$16.69 on Thursday. AGT Food and Ingredients has a one year low of C$14.75 and a one year high of C$32.48.

In related news, insider Financial Holdings Lim Fairfax acquired 183,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$16.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,985,125.00. Insiders bought a total of 186,231 shares of company stock valued at $3,025,948 in the last 90 days.

About AGT Food and Ingredients

AGT Food and Ingredients Inc produces and exports pulses, staple foods, and food ingredients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Pulse and Grain Processing; Food Ingredients and Packaged Foods; and Bulk Handling and Distribution. The company offers lentils, peas, chickpeas, beans, popcorn, canary seed, flax and other specialty seeds.

