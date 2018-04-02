Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) Insider Sells 40,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) insider Scott Robinson sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.09, for a total transaction of C$403,600.00.

Scott Robinson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 22nd, Scott Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.52, for a total transaction of C$250,400.00.

On Thursday, January 18th, Scott Robinson sold 20,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total transaction of C$240,000.00.

Shares of TSE:PEY opened at C$10.80 on Monday. Peyto Exploration & Dev has a one year low of C$9.83 and a one year high of C$28.68.

Peyto Exploration & Dev (TSE:PEY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.05. Peyto Exploration & Dev had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The firm had revenue of C$211.80 million for the quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$14.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Eight Capital reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$16.25 to C$15.15 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Dev from C$20.00 to C$17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$14.77.

Peyto Exploration & Dev Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's oil and gas properties are located in the Alberta's Deep Basin. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 655 million barrels of oil equivalent.

