Scripps Networks Interactive (SNI) Receiving Positive Media Coverage, Accern Reports

News coverage about Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) has trended positive on Monday, according to Accern Sentiment. Accern identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Scripps Networks Interactive earned a news impact score of 0.28 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news stories about the company an impact score of 46.0786165276315 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Several analysts have issued reports on SNI shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scripps Networks Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Scripps Networks Interactive in a report on Monday, February 5th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scripps Networks Interactive has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.36.

Shares of SNI traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $90.04. 11,132,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,205. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Scripps Networks Interactive has a 1 year low of $64.87 and a 1 year high of $93.58.

Scripps Networks Interactive (NASDAQ:SNI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $956.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $912.81 million. Scripps Networks Interactive had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 26.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Scripps Networks Interactive will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th.

In other Scripps Networks Interactive news, Director Ronald W. Tysoe sold 5,873 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.90, for a total transaction of $527,982.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lori A. Hickok sold 125,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.71, for a total transaction of $11,225,232.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Scripps Networks Interactive Company Profile

Scripps Networks Interactive, Inc is a developer of lifestyle-oriented content, providing primarily home, food, travel and other lifestyle-related programing. The Company’s content is distributed through multiple methods, including television, the Internet, digital platforms and licensing arrangements.

