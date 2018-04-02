Seabridge Gold (SA) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

News headlines about Seabridge Gold (NYSE:SA) (TSE:SEA) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Seabridge Gold earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 42.7571303732416 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Seabridge Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

SA opened at $10.80 on Monday. Seabridge Gold has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $13.70.

Seabridge Gold Company Profile

Seabridge Gold Inc, a development stage company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties located in North America. It also explores for copper and silver ores. Its principal projects include the Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchell property located in the Iskut-Stikine region of British Columbia; Iskut project located in the Golden Triangle Area of northwestern British Columbia; and the Courageous Lake project located in Northwest Territories, Canada.

