Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, March 14th.

According to Zacks, “Seacoast Banking Corp of Florida is a bank holding company. Seacoast and its subsidiaries offer a full array of deposit accounts and retail banking services, engages in consumer and commercial lending and provides a wide variety of trust and asset management services, as well as securities and annuity products. “

Get Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Hovde Group upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Friday, January 26th. BidaskClub upgraded Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a hold rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of SBCF stock opened at $26.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,241.92, a PE ratio of 20.68 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $28.44.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $74.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.93 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm’s revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Roger Goldman sold 6,407 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.41, for a total value of $175,615.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,572 shares in the company, valued at $646,108.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 58.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,498 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the third quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF) to Sell” was originally published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/seacoast-banking-co-of-florida-sbcf-lowered-to-sell-at-zacks-investment-research-updated-updated.html.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Company Profile

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to business and retail customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; automated teller machines; online and mobile banking services; and brokerage and annuity services.

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (SBCF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.