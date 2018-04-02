5,670 Shares in CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Purchased by SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,670 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Loudon Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter worth $602,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $705,000. Inverness Counsel LLC NY boosted its position in CVS Health by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 271,235 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $19,665,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 99.8% during the fourth quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 44,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,210,000 after buying an additional 22,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Legacy Inc. bought a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $473,000. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CVS Health stock opened at $62.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $63,114.04, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $60.14 and a fifty-two week high of $84.00.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.04. CVS Health had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $48.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is presently 33.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC set a $98.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Leerink Swann set a $85.00 price objective on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Loop Capital set a $73.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.88.

In other news, EVP Helena Foulkes sold 19,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.04, for a total transaction of $1,418,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,622,714.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

