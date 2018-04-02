Quaker Chemical’s (KWR) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Seaport Global Securities

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Seaport Global Securities in a research note issued on Friday, March 16th. They currently have a $165.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. Seaport Global Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quaker Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 5th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, B. Riley set a $165.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quaker Chemical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.00.

Get Quaker Chemical alerts:

KWR opened at $148.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,971.17, a P/E ratio of 29.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. Quaker Chemical has a 12-month low of $127.70 and a 12-month high of $165.93.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $211.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.07 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 2.47% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Quaker Chemical will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.13, for a total transaction of $200,162.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Berquist sold 1,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.41, for a total transaction of $298,266.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,568.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,186 shares of company stock valued at $1,399,442. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KWR. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $103,056,000. Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 141.2% during the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 214,455 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,338,000 after acquiring an additional 125,543 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 17.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 638,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $95,041,000 after acquiring an additional 94,167 shares during the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Quaker Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $8,602,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Quaker Chemical by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,646,283 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $248,242,000 after acquiring an additional 50,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.19% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/seaport-global-securities-reiterates-hold-rating-for-quaker-chemical-kwr-updated-updated.html.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. Its products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Quaker Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quaker Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.