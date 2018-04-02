Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) Getting Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Finds

Media coverage about Sears (NASDAQ:SHLD) has trended somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Sears earned a coverage optimism score of 0.13 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9463824867072 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern’s analysis:

Get Sears alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on SHLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Sears in a report on Monday, December 4th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Sears from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. S&P Equity Research cut their price target on Sears from $2.59 to $2.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Sears from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Shares of NASDAQ SHLD traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $2.70. 494,448 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,060,410. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.60. Sears has a twelve month low of $1.99 and a twelve month high of $14.32.

In other Sears news, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 350,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.86, for a total value of $1,003,002.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 799,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,286,615.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 415,700 shares of Sears stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.43, for a total value of $1,425,851.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 799,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,742,339.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,978,800 shares of company stock valued at $9,818,269. Corporate insiders own 89.00% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This piece was originally reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/sears-shld-receiving-somewhat-positive-press-coverage-analysis-shows-updated-updated.html.

Sears Company Profile

Sears Holdings Corporation operates as an integrated retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Kmart and Sears Domestic. The Kmart segment operates retail stores that offer a range of products, including consumer electronics, seasonal merchandise, outdoor living, toys, lawn and garden equipment, food and consumables, and apparel; and in-store pharmacies.

Receive News & Ratings for Sears Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sears and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.