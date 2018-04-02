Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given “Under Review” Rating at Numis Securities

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB)‘s stock had its “under review” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 22nd.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on STB. Macquarie reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($24.87) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Thursday, November 23rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,650 ($36.61) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($24.18) target price on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,016.67 ($27.86).

STB opened at GBX 1,810 ($25.01) on Thursday. Secure Trust Bank has a one year low of GBX 1,485.20 ($20.52) and a one year high of GBX 2,500 ($34.54).

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 22nd. The company reported GBX 116.40 ($1.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 136.50 ($1.89) by GBX (20.10) (($0.28)). Secure Trust Bank had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 16.82%. The firm had revenue of £129.50 million for the quarter.

About Secure Trust Bank

Secure Trust Bank PLC is engaged in providing banking and financial services. The Company’s principal activity is banking, including deposit taking, and secured and unsecured lending. The Company’s segments include Business finance, including Real Estate Finance, which offers buy-to-let and development loans secured by the United Kingdom real estate; Asset Finance, which offers loans to small and medium sized enterprises to acquire commercial assets, and Commercial Finance, which includes invoice discounting and invoice financing; Consumer finance, including Personal lending, which provides unsecured consumer loans sold to customers through brokers and affinity partners; Motor finance, which hires purchase agreements secured against the vehicle being financed, and Retail finance, which includes point of sale unsecured finance for in-store and online retailers, and Other, including Current account, OneBill, Pay4later, Rentsmart and debt collection.

