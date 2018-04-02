Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Takes $407,000 Position in YY (YY)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in YY (NASDAQ:YY) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in YY. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of YY during the 4th quarter worth approximately $280,000. 59.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark boosted their price target on YY from $127.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Vetr raised YY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.60 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nomura raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $161.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Instinet raised YY from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. YY currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.53.

Shares of YY stock traded down $2.64 on Monday, hitting $102.56. 86,647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,342. YY has a one year low of $42.90 and a one year high of $142.97. The firm has a market cap of $6,644.43, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.61.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 5th. The information services provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.03. YY had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 21.48%. The business had revenue of $557.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.33 million. analysts predict that YY will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a live streaming platform in the People's Republic of China. It engages users to interact in live online group activities through voice, text, and video, as well as to create and organize groups of various sizes to discover and participate in a range of online activities, including music shows, online games, dating shows, live game broadcasting, and e-learning.

