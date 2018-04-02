Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Has $256,000 Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index (IWB)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Index (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 90.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,820 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Index were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,990,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,713,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711,505 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,713,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,875,000 after purchasing an additional 538,471 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,013,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,205,000 after purchasing an additional 366,132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Index by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,988,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,561,000 after purchasing an additional 285,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Index in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,369,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Index stock opened at $146.86 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Index has a twelve month low of $129.47 and a twelve month high of $159.31.

iShares Russell 1000 Index Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

