Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $281,000 in America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) Stock

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 63,956 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,097,000 after buying an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 70,022 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 10.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 39,447 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of America Movil SAB de CV by 1.4% during the third quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 339,281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of America Movil SAB de CV during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. 7.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get America Movil SAB de CV alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase raised shares of America Movil SAB de CV from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group set a $21.00 price objective on shares of America Movil SAB de CV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 6th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $20.00 price target on shares of America Movil SAB de CV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. America Movil SAB de CV has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

AMX opened at $19.09 on Monday. America Movil SAB de CV has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $19.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48. The company has a market cap of $63,067.29, a PE ratio of 28.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.49.

America Movil SAB de CV (NYSE:AMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.30). America Movil SAB de CV had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.28 billion. equities analysts anticipate that America Movil SAB de CV will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: “Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $281,000 in America Movil SAB de CV (AMX) Stock” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another site, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-invests-281000-in-america-movil-sab-de-cv-amx-stock-updated.html.

America Movil SAB de CV Profile

America Movil, SAB. de C.V. is a holding company. The Company provides telecommunications services. Its services include mobile and fixed-line voice services, wireless and fixed data services, Internet access and pay television, sales of equipment, accessories and computers, as well as other related services.

Receive News & Ratings for America Movil SAB de CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for America Movil SAB de CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.