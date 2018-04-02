Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,683 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lessened its holdings in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,683 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Ventas by 10.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its stake in shares of Ventas by 1.5% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 67,017 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Tredje AP fonden boosted its holdings in Ventas by 4.4% during the third quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 24,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Ventas by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Services Inc now owns 47,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Ventas by 1.2% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 91,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,983,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas stock opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ventas, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.80 and a 1 year high of $72.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17,641.89, a PE ratio of 11.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.09.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03. Ventas had a net margin of 37.95% and a return on equity of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $895.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.92 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.96%.

A number of research firms recently commented on VTR. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ventas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 8th. Jefferies Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Ventas in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ventas from $66.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.92.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Sells 5,683 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (VTR)” was first posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this news story on another site, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of U.S. & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this news story can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/segall-bryant-hamill-llc-reduces-stake-in-ventas-inc-vtr-updated.html.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with its properties located throughout the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom. The Company operates through three segments: triple-net leased properties, senior living operations and office operations. Under its triple-net leased properties segment, the Company invests in and owns seniors housing and healthcare properties throughout the United States and the United Kingdom and leases those properties to healthcare operating companies under triple-net or absolute-net leases that obligate the tenants to pay all property-related expenses.

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.