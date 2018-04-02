Selfkey Trading 13.9% Lower This Week (KEY)

Selfkey (CURRENCY:KEY) traded 10.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 2nd. One Selfkey token can now be bought for approximately $0.0073 or 0.00000105 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Kucoin, RightBTC, Lykke Exchange and Tidex. Selfkey has a total market capitalization of $13.99 million and approximately $48,153.00 worth of Selfkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Selfkey has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Selfkey alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003106 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00706150 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00014857 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014345 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000493 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded up 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00038267 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00170317 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030689 BTC.

Selfkey Profile

Selfkey’s genesis date was January 11th, 2018. Selfkey’s total supply is 5,999,999,954 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,912,280,879 tokens. The Reddit community for Selfkey is /r/selfkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Selfkey’s official website is selfkey.org. Selfkey’s official Twitter account is @SelfKey and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Selfkey is medium.com/selfkey.

Selfkey Token Trading

Selfkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, Gatecoin, OKEx, RightBTC, Kucoin and Tidex. It is not presently possible to purchase Selfkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Selfkey must first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Selfkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Selfkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Selfkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.