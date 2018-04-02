SelfSell (CRYPTO:SSC) Trading 11.7% Lower Over Last Week

SelfSell (CURRENCY:SSC) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on March 18th. SelfSell has a market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $488,759.00 worth of SelfSell was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SelfSell has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. One SelfSell coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0389 or 0.00000561 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SelfSell alerts:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00007100 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003071 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.22 or 0.00695686 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014585 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014511 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000460 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00038528 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.60 or 0.00167332 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00030695 BTC.

About SelfSell

SelfSell’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. SelfSell’s official Twitter account is @self_sell. SelfSell’s official website is www.selfsell.com.

Buying and Selling SelfSell

SelfSell can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is not currently possible to buy SelfSell directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SelfSell must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SelfSell using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Ratings for SelfSell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SelfSell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.