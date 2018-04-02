Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (SMI) Share Price

News articles about Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (NYSE:SMI) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l earned a coverage optimism score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the semiconductor company an impact score of 44.2499168011162 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of SMI stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $6.49. 348,177 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 350,575. The company has a market capitalization of $6,140.15, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l has a 52 week low of $4.49 and a 52 week high of $9.14.

Get Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l alerts:

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l (NYSE:SMI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $787.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $791.02 million. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 3.02%. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

SMI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Citigroup lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase lowered shares of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, February 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/semiconductor-manufacturing-intl-smi-receiving-somewhat-favorable-news-coverage-report-finds-updated-updated.html.

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Company Profile

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation is an investment holding company principally engaged in the computer-aided design, manufacture, packaging and trading of integrated circuits (IC), as well as the provision of other semiconductor services. The Company is also involved in the design and manufacture of semiconductor masks.

Receive News & Ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int'l and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.