Sempra Energy (SRE) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, “Steady focus on the expansion of its renewable capacity will enable Sempra Energy to provide emission-free power to customers. Over the next five years, the company expects to make capital expenditure and investments of approximately $24.8 billion. Such strong capital investment strategies have led the company to outperform its broader industry in last three months. Its recent Oncor buyout has added Texas’ largest electric transmission and distribution provider to Sempra Energy’s portfolio. However, the company continues to face headwinds in the form of stringent government regulations and operational risks. Its operations are subject to risks associated with breakdown or failure of equipment or processes due to fuel supply or transportation disruptions, natural calamities and accidents. Moreover, the Aliso Canyon leak has been pushing up its quarterly expenses.”

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SRE. JPMorgan Chase reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $104.00 price objective (down from $112.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sempra Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Wells Fargo reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (down from $121.00) on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $122.00 price objective on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.27.

NYSE:SRE traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $110.25. The company had a trading volume of 370,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,506,543. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $28,397.16, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.34, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.49. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $100.63 and a twelve month high of $122.97.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.82 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.895 per share. This represents a $3.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.05%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,631,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,205,919,000 after acquiring an additional 475,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 14.8% during the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,467,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,308,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474,282 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,398,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $470,278,000 after acquiring an additional 796,352 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,656,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $283,424,000 after acquiring an additional 85,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,559,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $273,662,000 after acquiring an additional 199,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

