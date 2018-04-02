William Blair Investment Management LLC Sells 2,448 Shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

William Blair Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 257,083 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,448 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC owned 0.59% of Sensient Technologies worth $18,806,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Sensient Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,759,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $348,121,000 after buying an additional 179,909 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,986,590 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $306,648,000 after buying an additional 63,383 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 1,027,093 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $75,137,000 after buying an additional 239,123 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,579 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $73,811,000 after purchasing an additional 8,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 601,635 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,805,000 after purchasing an additional 66,825 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies stock opened at $70.58 on Monday. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $65.60 and a 52 week high of $84.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $3,046.21, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.93.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $328.87 million during the quarter. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 17.37% and a net margin of 6.58%. research analysts forecast that Sensient Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Off Wall Street began coverage on Sensient Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Sensient Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.58.

In other Sensient Technologies news, Director Hank Brown sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total value of $143,560.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gebhardt Deborah Mckeithan purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.10 per share, for a total transaction of $72,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sensient Technologies Profile

Sensient Technologies Corporation is a manufacturer and marketer of colors, flavors and fragrances. The Company uses technologies at facilities around the world to develop specialty food and beverage systems, cosmetic and pharmaceutical systems, specialty inks and colors, and other specialty and fine chemicals.

