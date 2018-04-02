Seres Therapeutics (MCRB) Sets New 52-Week High and Low at $6.65

Shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) hit a new 52-week high and low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.65 and last traded at $6.90, with a volume of 107156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.34.

MCRB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. BidaskClub raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $298.36, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.02. Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 278.44% and a negative return on equity of 103.46%. The company had revenue of $3.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. equities research analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc will post -2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $143,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,270 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Seres Therapeutics by 107.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 15,097 shares during the period. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $346,000. Institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

About Seres Therapeutics

Seres Therapeutics, Inc is a microbiome therapeutics platform company. The Company is engaged in developing a class of biological drugs, which is referred as Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics. The Company’s drugs are designed to restore health by repairing the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The Company is focused on implementing its microbiome therapeutics platform to develop Ecobiotic microbiome therapeutics that treats dysbiosis in the colonic microbiome.

