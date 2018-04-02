Sexcoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.03 Million (SXC)

Sexcoin (CURRENCY:SXC) traded 6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Sexcoin has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $2,256.00 worth of Sexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sexcoin has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar. One Sexcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0161 or 0.00000230 BTC on major exchanges including Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sexcoin

Sexcoin (SXC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 28th, 2013. Sexcoin’s total supply is 126,512,757 coins. Sexcoin’s official Twitter account is @SexcoinTeam. Sexcoin’s official website is www.sexcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sexcoin – SXC aims to provide adult content consumers, performers and producers a fast, stable and secure method of accepting micro transactions, protecting their customers privacy and progressing adult retail services into the crypto age. Super blocks are another feature. “

Buying and Selling Sexcoin

Sexcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, YoBit and Livecoin. It is not currently possible to buy Sexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sexcoin must first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

