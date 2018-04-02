Sexcoin (SXC) Trading Down 14.7% This Week

Sexcoin (CURRENCY:SXC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One Sexcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0153 or 0.00000219 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Cryptopia and YoBit. Sexcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.94 million and $615.00 worth of Sexcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Sexcoin has traded 14.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.85 or 0.01697780 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007163 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00004742 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00007329 BTC.

GameCredits (GAME) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00015436 BTC.

CyberMiles (CMT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00001131 BTC.

BridgeCoin (BCO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00022591 BTC.

Sexcoin Profile

Sexcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 28th, 2013. Sexcoin’s total supply is 126,511,489 coins. Sexcoin’s official Twitter account is @SexcoinTeam. The official website for Sexcoin is www.sexcoin.info.

According to CryptoCompare, “Sexcoin – SXC aims to provide adult content consumers, performers and producers a fast, stable and secure method of accepting micro transactions, protecting their customers privacy and progressing adult retail services into the crypto age. Super blocks are another feature. “

Buying and Selling Sexcoin

Sexcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Livecoin and YoBit. It is not presently possible to purchase Sexcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sexcoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sexcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

