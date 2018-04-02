Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Stake Increased by SFE Investment Counsel

SFE Investment Counsel grew its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 82.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,155 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,875 shares during the period. SFE Investment Counsel’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 113.2% in the third quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Invictus RG purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 772.9% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,030 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $141,000. 75.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HON opened at $144.51 on Monday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.40 and a 12-month high of $165.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $108,671.80, a PE ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The conglomerate reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 27.27% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a $0.745 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 41.91%.

Honeywell International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on HON. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 26th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $171.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.73.

In other news, Director Linnet F. Deily sold 2,886 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.71, for a total value of $426,291.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,344,899.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.36, for a total value of $448,440.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,425,145.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

