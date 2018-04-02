SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) Given a €9.00 Price Target at Commerzbank

SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) has been assigned a €9.00 ($11.11) price objective by equities research analysts at Commerzbank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 15th. The firm currently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Commerzbank’s target price indicates a potential downside of 21.40% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on SGL. Societe Generale set a €15.00 ($18.52) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America set a €9.00 ($11.11) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Baader Bank set a €14.00 ($17.28) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($16.67) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.64) price target on SGL Carbon and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. SGL Carbon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €12.16 ($15.01).

Shares of ETR:SGL remained flat at $€11.45 ($14.14) during trading on Thursday. SGL Carbon has a one year low of €8.09 ($9.99) and a one year high of €14.70 ($18.15).

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Germany, the Asia Pacific/Middle East, rest of Europe, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for the chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as graphite and silicon carbide heat exchangers, special heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and supplementary components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

