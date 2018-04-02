Shadow Token (SHDW) Achieves Market Capitalization of $292,462.00

Shadow Token (CURRENCY:SHDW) traded 90.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. During the last seven days, Shadow Token has traded 67.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Shadow Token token can currently be bought for $0.0418 or 0.00000594 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Waves Decentralized Exchange. Shadow Token has a total market cap of $292,462.00 and $1,072.00 worth of Shadow Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007093 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003105 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.12 or 0.00698218 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00014786 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014240 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.85 or 0.00168438 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037282 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00030156 BTC.

Shadow Token Token Profile

Shadow Token’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 tokens. Shadow Token’s official Twitter account is @iShadowEra and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Shadow Token is www.shadowera.com.

Buying and Selling Shadow Token

Shadow Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Waves Decentralized Exchange and YoBit. It is not possible to purchase Shadow Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Shadow Token must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Shadow Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

