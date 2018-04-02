Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) to Buyback $250.00 million in Stock

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan, which allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares on Tuesday, March 20th. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NYSE KW opened at $17.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2,627.93, a PE ratio of 26.77 and a beta of 1.28. Kennedy-Wilson has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

Get Kennedy-Wilson alerts:

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.09. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $181.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.56 million. equities analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 28th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 168.89%.

KW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities raised Kennedy-Wilson from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

In related news, CFO Justin Enbody sold 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total transaction of $291,682.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 300,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,956.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Windisch sold 24,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.87, for a total value of $411,121.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 543,627 shares in the company, valued at $9,170,987.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,950 shares of company stock worth $3,912,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 17.07% of the company’s stock.

WARNING: This report was first published by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this report on another domain, it was stolen and reposted in violation of US & international trademark and copyright law. The original version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/share-repurchase-program-initiated-by-kennedy-wilson-kw-board-updated.html.

About Kennedy-Wilson

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and commercial properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Kennedy-Wilson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennedy-Wilson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.