Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Price

News headlines about Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Shaw Communications earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the company an impact score of 45.9198182329686 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Get Shaw Communications alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Shaw Communications in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. TD Securities upgraded Shaw Communications to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $28.00 target price on Shaw Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJR traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.12. 668,896 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,687. The stock has a market cap of $9,621.14, a P/E ratio of 22.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Shaw Communications has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $23.44.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. Shaw Communications had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 17.34%. Shaw Communications’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 13th will be paid a $0.0795 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 12th. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.10%.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Somewhat Positive Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Shaw Communications (SJR) Stock Price” was reported by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of US and international copyright and trademark legislation. The legal version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/02/shaw-communications-sjr-given-news-sentiment-rating-of-0-14-updated.html.

About Shaw Communications

Shaw Communications Inc (Shaw) is a diversified connectivity provider. The Company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Wireless, Business Network Services and Business Infrastructure Services. Under the Consumer division, the Company offers Cable telecommunications and Satellite video services to residential customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Shaw Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shaw Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.